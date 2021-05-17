Sikiru Adeyemi (left), Imaobong Uko, AFN President, Olamide George, Patience Okon and Samson Nathaniel during the 4×400m mixed Relay in Texas

Team Nigeria will take its Relays tour in the U.S. to the city of Dallas this morning ahead of its second event tomorrow.

After missing the World Relays in Poland three weeks ago due to visa issues, the country’s athletes, led by AFN President. Olamide George, shifted base to the United States with the hope of qualifying the Relay teams for the Tokyo Olympics.

Team Nigeria started with the PVAMU Invitational in Texas last Wednesday, where the athletes ran in the Mixed 4x 400m relay.

Speaking with The Guardian from the team’s camp yesterday, George revealed that the contingent would leave Praire View by bus in the early hours of today (America time) for Dallas.

“We will travel by bus from Praire View to Dallas early tomorrow morning (today), while some of the athletes who are joining us from other cities will fly direct to Dallas. The event in Dallas on Tuesday is more of individual races and we expect some of our athletes to use it to qualify for the Olympics.”

George continued: “We have two big relay events in Texas on May 25 and in Florida on May 30. Before then, some of our athletes would have joined us.”

According to the AFN boss, U.S.-based trio of Chidi Okezie, Rosemary Chukwuma and Railwan Alowonle will fly from their different locations to the hotel, which Team Nigeria has already booked in Dallas today.

Commonwealth Games and two-time African champion, Tobi Amusan, is expected to hit Team Nigeria’s camp before the event on May 25 in Texas.

George also hinted that the duo of Blessing Okagbare and Divine Oduduru’s schedules would determine if they would join Team Nigeria’s camp in the Relays tour of U.S.





