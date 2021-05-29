Ten suspected Boko Haram insurgents have been killed in Rann, Kala Balge LGA of Borno state by troops of operation Hadin Kai, Premium Times reports.

Army Spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima said the insurgents came with gun trucks and had attempted to enter the town.

Yerima said troops successfully destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti-aircraft gun, two machine guns, and eight AK-47 rifles.

The statement read; “Barely hours into the tenure of the Chief of Army Staff, Gen Faruk Yahaya, Boko Haram terrorists attempted an audacious attack on troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Rann the headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The terrorists came in their numbers mounted on gun trucks and attempted to infiltrate the main entrance to the town.

“The highly spirited troops were right on hand to counter the move and inflicted a humiliating defeat on the terrorists who abandoned their evil mission and took to their heels.

“The troops chased the retreating terrorist and ensured there was no further threat to the town and its residents.

“Troops successfully destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti-aircraft gun, two machine guns, and eight AK-47 rifles neutralizing ten terrorists in the process.”