By Shina Abubakar There is palpable tension in Modakeke town in Osun State as youths have vowed to avenge the death of a yet to be identified woman and her child.

It was gathered that a woman and a young person suspected to be her child were killed at Alapata village, between Modakeke and Ife.

The deceaseds bodies were, however, taken to the palace of Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Moses Oyediran in protest and the youths have vowed to pick up arms against the perpetrators.

However, a source in the town, who pleaded anonymity confided in Vanguard that the death may be connected to a fail business but the monarch has pleaded with the youth to allow community leaders to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer, Madakeke Progressive Union, Venerable Debo Babalola confirmed that two persons were killed under circumstances yet to be unraveled.

“It is true that two persons were killed and the youths are angry, but we don’t know the circumstances surrounding their death yet.

“We are investigating the situation and by tomorrow morning, we might have adequate information about the situation”, he said.

Also, Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola pleaded for time to get the details of the incident.

