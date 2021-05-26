File image By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja The Nigerian Army said on Wednesday that its troops of Operation Hadin Kai on Tuesday, May 27, 2021, raided a suspected Boko Haram logistics stockpile in Kurkareta town, Yobe State.

It listed items recovered during the raid operations by troops in conjunction with local vigilantes to include 62 jerrycans loaded with Premium Motor Spirit popularly called petrol, hidden in different houses and shops.

Three vehicles belonging to the terrorists’ suppliers with registration numbers DAL 626 YE (Kano), GBK 413 GR (Benue) and XA 390 SHN (Borno) were also impounded.

Also read: Osinbajo’s wife visits families of military officers who died in air crash The successful raid was undertaken following credible intelligence that some members of the community are suppliers of fuel and other products to insurgents.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Mohammed Yerima said,

“All the recovered items and the suspects are in our custody for preliminary investigations before handing them over to the appropriate agency for prosecution.

“The Nigerian Army remains determined to sustain their offensive operations in the area and assures the public that the Army leadership is committed to achieving the overall objective of keeping the North East and the entire country free of terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes.

