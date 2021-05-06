Barely two weeks after the governor of Niger State, Sani Bello, confirmed the presence of Boko terrorists in his territory, Shadadi village in Mariga Local Government Area of the state was invaded on Wednesday.

The attackers were said to have killed eight villagers and abducted about 100 others.

According to BBC Hausa, hundreds of the residents have fled their homes and moved to Kontagora, a town in Niger city, to save their lives.

The publication added that the terrorists stormed the village on hundreds of motorcycles and started shooting on arrival, killing many and abducting a hundred others.

One of the residents who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the terrorists killed eight and injured four before the abduction of others.

Sani Idris, the Niger State Commissioner for Information, confirmed the attack but said the abducted persons were less than 100.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Police Command is yet to comment on the development.

Niger, a state in North-Central Nigeria, has been faced with the harsh realities of banditry, killings, kidnappings, and terrorism.

Earlier in the year, 42 staff and students were abducted from the Government Science Secondary School in Kagara. The bandits had stormed the school at night, whisking the students away from their hostels.

It took the intervention of the state government, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi (an Islamic cleric), and others for the victims to regain freedom.

