Beach sandals are displayed at a shoe factory in Nagata Ward, Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan on Thursday. Nagata, known as a world birthplace of beach sandals in 1950,used to produce over 100 million beach sandals in the 1960s. Local shoe makers hope to expand the brand image of Nagata beach sandals and create a decorative version of the beach sandal. Photo: AFP

