People leave a cableway building at its starting point by Lake Maggiore in Stresa on the shores of Lake Maggiore in the Piedmont region, Italy, on Monday, a day after a cable car accident killed 14 people in Stresa. The cause of the incident remains unclear, but local reports suggest the cable may have failed about 300 meters from the top of the mountain. The cabin fell about 20 meters to the ground and rolled down the slope before being stopped by trees. Photo: AFP

