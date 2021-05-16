Power is indeed transient. Particularly power in Nigeria’s political circles, which many clamor to acquire and are unable to make judicious use of, only to end up in history’s scorned book.

Many who once bestrode the Nigeria’s political space as some lords of the manor, today, have either been relegated or are currently six feet under and only remembered in passing.

Unfortunately, while in power, they fail to realize the ephemeral nature of power. They are quick to forget that no one ever remains in power forever, only their legacies, good or bad lingers on, and is the only thing of reference when they quit the stage.

Which is why it is mind boggling the way their mindset is patterned. They always, without fail, refuse to learn from those who have gone before them, to recognize the need to be cautious in their dealings today as tomorrow will come when it may be too late to realize their derailment.

Or how else does one explain how some of them behave on assumption of office, acting in manners contrary to their proclamations and promises to the people whose interest they are supposed to protect in the first place.

One remembers with nostalgia how Nigerians eagerly wanted the military to handover power to civilians in a hurried bid to tow the path of democracy. Many had high hopes of expectations from the political elites who clamored for it and assured the populace of immediate plans to quickly get to work and change Nigeria to the ‘Eldorado’ of the world. They acted like they had some magic wand they would wave as soon as they get handed power to and all will be fine.

But alas! How have we fared 21 years after? Your guess is as good a mine. And the powerful men and women who loomed larger than life?

Madina Dauda Nadabo captures it succinctly in the piece he wrote where he said the powerful “have been forgotten in idle permanent homes of their graves.”

He recalls how political juggernauts like Chuba Okadigbo, Tony Anenih, Alex Ekwueme, Abubakar Rimi etc. all rose to prominence but today are only remembered in fleeting and brief moments.



He also recalls how Stella Obasanjo rose to affluence and influence and with his eyes, saw her being driven out of power in a casket; how a former minister of Health, Prof Ransome Kuti was buried; Prof Dora Akunyili, the strong woman who was everywhere, fell on a street of India.

“In my eyes, the “Evil Genius” begin to wear canvass on an agbada on a wheelchair in Minna as he watches life without his once powerful wife, Maryam. In my eyes Edwin Ume Ezeoke was buried, Gen. Victor Malu’s obituary was in the news. In my eyes, a Sultan fell from the sky, the remains of the owner of Bolingo Hotel was seen at Lisa village.

“In my eyes Bola Ige fell, Suntai crashed and died, once landlords of Plateau and Taraba, Dariye and Nyame walked into prisons. In my eyes, almighty Olabode George went and came out of prisons. Justice Salami heard the news of the death of Justice Katsina Alu.

“In my eyes, a Landlord fell in Kwara and a strongman won election in Kogi but never lived to hear his victory announcement. In my eyes, Azazi reigned and fell, Yakowa never lived to tell a story. Oronto Douglas who was once a powerful man behind the throne was buried.

“In my eyes, Yar’adua came and fizzled out of power like two of his ministers. In my eyes, Solomon Lar that sat that day as PDP Chairman, a symbol of power and affluence was buried on a plateau,” Nadabo wrote in his piece.



“In my eyes, I saw strong men rise and fall very cheaply. If this writeup should teach us anything, let it be known that power is transient. God gives who he wants to give. He says ‘I will have mercy on who I want to have mercy on‘.

“To those of you today in power, where would you be in the next twenty years? In 2039 when names like Buhari, Atiku, Amaechi, Wike, Saraki, Ekweremadu, Tambuwal, Mark are mentioned, what would their children write about them then?’ he asked rhetorically.

