The Weeknd And Ariana Grande’s ‘Save Your Tears’ Reaches No. 1 On Billboard

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ finally share the No. 1 song in the country. Although they have done this individually, this would be their first collaboration to get to No.1 on Billboard.

Announced Monday, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears (Remix)” has hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 after much buzz around the pair’s third collaboration.

This marks the sixth chart-topper for both of the stars, following Grande’s “Positions” and The Weeknd’s record-breaking “Blinding Lights.”

This isn’t the first time the two have seen chart success together. Non-single “Off The Table” peaked at No. 35 back in November following the release of Grande’s latest album Positions, while their 2014 team-up “Love Me Harder” spent some time at No. 7.

After watching “Save Your Tears” spend 19 weeks on the chart, tapping Ariana for the remix seemed to be a smart move for The Weekend, as it launched the otherwise featureless single to its new position.

All versions of the track racked in 30.4 million U.S. streams and sold 18,000 downloads in the week ending April 29.

With three No. 1 singles off After Hours, the album is now the first since Drake’s 2018 effort Scorpion to launch three songs to the top of the charts. “Save Your Tears” also makes The Weeknd’s latest album the first released in the 2020s to earn the feat as reported by Complex.

The Weeknd is now also inching closer to Drake and Justin Bieber as the Canadian with the most Hot 100 No. 1s. Drake has an impressive eight and Bieber has seven.

Grande has also become the first woman to achieve three duets topping the chart, as “Save Your Tears” follows the Bieber-featuring “Stuck With U” and Lady Gaga collab “Rain On Me.”

Writing about the feat, Ariana Grande tweeted:

Thank you so much @billboard @theweeknd and to everybody listening and showing so much love, honored and so grateful.

thank you so much @billboard @theweeknd and to everybody listening and showing so much love 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍💧💧💧💧💧💧💧!!!!!!

honored and so grateful https://t.co/F2plVmSzZl

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 3, 2021

