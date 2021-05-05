By Bashir Bello A vigilante officer, identified as Musa Sa’id arrested by operatives of police in Kano has confessed that he engaged in phone snatching because he was broke.

He made the confession when he was paraded alongside three others of his accomplice at the Bompai police headquarters in Kano.

Sa’id and his accomplice specialize in snatching mobile phones from unsuspecting passengers inside tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep.

The vigilante officer, said “I am prompted to engage in the phone snatching because I am broke.

“I therefore connived with these three guys to snatch phone and sell it to get money. I took the weapons (knives) in our office to use in the operation.

"This is the first time I have committed such an offence and I regret it," he said.

The spokesperson, Kano State Police Command DSP Abdullahi Haruna said the suspects met their waterloo while on a mission to commit their illicit act at Ja’oji quarters.

DSP Abdullahi who said that the Police had succeeded in recovering a Keke Napep and three knives from them, identified Sa’id’s cohorts to include Umar Mukhtar (19-year-old), Yusuf Kadda’u (18-year-old) and Walid Abdulsalam (19-year-old).

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko has ordered the transfer of the case to Criminal Investigation Unit for further investigation, adding that the suspects would be prosecuted upon completion of investigation.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Haruna however urged the general public to immediately report suspicious movement of such hoodlums to the nearest Police station for prompt action and immediately report of loss or snatching of mobile phones to the nearest station.

