James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun at the weekend allayed the fears of the state civil servants over the rumour making the rounds that the government was planning to stop the minimum wage.

Governor Abiodun, who said this, while hosting labour leaders and members of League of Imam and Alfas in the state to Ramadan Iftar, at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, the state capital, assured the labour leaders that government would continue to improve on the welfare of workers being the engine room of government

He said his administration had intensified its revenue drive and uncovered other areas to generate enough revenue to sustain the steady growth in the state.

The governor urged the labour leaders and the clerics to assist the government in encouraging people to take the COVID-19 vaccination.

He harped on the need for people to take the vaccine to mitigate the spread of the pandemic, stressing that the vaccine stimulates the body system as it neutralizes the effects of the COVID 19 in the body if one gets infected.

While disclosing that the state government had taken delivery of another batch of the vaccine, he declared that the Ogun State recorded the highest number of people vaccinated in the country.

He admonished the labour leaders to join hands with his government in persuading their members to be part of the ongoing vaccination exercise, noting “it has no side effects”.

READ ALSO: Borno Ag Gov, Kadafur revokes housing contracts of over 40 non- performing contractors Describing the month of Ramadan as a period of purification and sober reflection to strengthen one’s relationship with Allah, Abiodun urged the Muslims to use the period to pray for the country, stressing that the insecurity and other challenges militating against the nation would soon fizzle out through the help of prayer.

He posited that war is not an alternative, stating that the security architecture of the state is fundamental to the current administration and would do everything possible to reduce criminality across the state.

Earlier in their respective remarks, the Ogun State Chairmen of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Emmanuel Bankole, his counterpart from the Trade Union Congress, (TUC) Olubunmi Fajobi, and that of Joint Negotiation Council (JNC) Olarenwaju Folorunso, commended

Abiodun for the immense achievement recorded in every sector in the state including the willingness to pay the outstanding workers’ salary deductions.

They promised to continue supporting the incumbent administration in its determination to transform the state.

Addressing the Islamic clerics led by the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Alhaji Sa’adalah Bamgbola, Governor Abiodun reassured that the current administration in the state would continue to partner the religious leaders for the growth of the state.

The governor commended the body for promoting peaceful coexistence among the people of the state

Describing the clerics as important to the enthronement of good governance, Abiodun said the Iftar was organized in appreciation of the contributions of the Muslim Community for being supportive during and after the 2019 general elections.

The governor explained that the current administration since its inception has been working round the clock in improving the condition of the state through the provision of necessary infrastructural amenities for the benefit of the people.

This, according to him, is in fulfillment of his promises during the electioneering, describing the current administration as “a silent achiever who doesn’t make noise on the pages of newspapers about its achievements”.

While urging the clerics to continue supporting his administration with prayers, the governor promised that his government would ensure that the existing mutual relationship between the government and the religious body is sustained by doing things that please and unite the people of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the League, the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Alhaji Sa’adalah Bamgbola thanked the governor for the respect accorded the Muslim Community and for demonstrating a trait of ‘Omoluabi’ by keeping to his promise to the people of the state.

He assured that the religious body would continue to support the governor with prayers to ensure that he excels in the ongoing restructuring and repositioning of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

