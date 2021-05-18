President, Ife Development Board (IDB), Mr Lawrence Awowoyin, has assured the people of Ile-Ife and Modakeke that there will be no war between the two towns.

Awowoyin gave the assurance in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Ile-Ife.

He said that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s peaceful coexistence agenda would not be allowed to be rubbished by all means.

Awowoyin appealed to people of Ile-Ife not to entertain any fear, as steps were being taken to maintain peace in the town and its environs.

Also read: INSECURITY: Boko Haram war, bandit attacks can end in 15 days if… — Gen Alabi-Isama, Civil War Veteran Although he admitted that hoodlums tried to disrupt the peaceful coexistence of the two towns, he, however, said that the elders had been trying to normalise the situation and restore peace.

The IDB president said that a meeting had been slated for Wednesday in Osogbo between the elders of the two towns and the Commissioner of Police in the state.

Awowoyin quoted the police as saying that it was hoodlums who were trying to disrupt the peaceful coexistence between the two towns.

He warned those beating the drums of war within the two communities to desist, saying that such would not yield any result.

When contacted, the President, Modakeke Progressive Union, Mr Julius Odegbemi, however, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was on his way out of the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...