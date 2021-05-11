Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Paul Stewart reckons that Manchester City should make an attempt to re-sign Kelechi Iheanacho in the summer, four years after the striker’s departure from the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are in the market for a striker with club legend Sergio Aguero confirmed to be leaving the club at the end of the season.

According to Correct score, Pep Guardiola is prioritizing a move for Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland but it won’t be easy bringing the Norwegian to the Citizens as the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also in pursuit of the forward, coupled with his wage demands.

For a while in his career at Leicester City, Iheanacho struggled to break into the starting lineup but has now become one of the first names on Brendan Rodgers teamsheet thanks to his goalscoring form in recent weeks.

Stewart claims that Leicester City would be forced to sell the Nigeria international to Manchester City if they receive a substantial enough offer.

“If it was 10 games ago we wouldn’t be talking about whether they regret selling him or not but, I think he’s scored nine goals in his last eight games and he looks like a world-beater again,” Stewart said to This is Futbol.

“If City want him back, they can go and buy him because they can afford him and can put pressure on Leicester as they’ll just keep going back with more money until they buckle under the pressure, and Iheanacho may force some of that on Leicester.”

Iheanacho spent three years at Manchester City, scoring 21 goals and providing eight assists in 64 matches.

Like this: Like Loading...