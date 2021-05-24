Chief of Army Staff, Major General I. Attahiru By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja A three days prayer was on Monday 24 May 2021 observed for the repose of the soul of late Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru who died along with others in the ill-fated Beach Craft King Air 350 crash at Kaduna International airport on Friday 21 May 2021.

Conducting the prayers, the Director Islamic Affairs Nigerian Army and the Chief Imam, Brigadier General Shehu Garba Mustapha prayed to God to forgive the shortcomings of the departed souls and grant them eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus as well as console their families, friends, and colleagues.

Fielding questions from newsmen after the prayers, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor charged members of the Armed Forces to remain steadfast in the discharge of their constitutional roles adding that the death of the COAS and others will not be in vain.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Ebubeagu, Police arrest 38 bandits, kill one in Ebonyi Dignitaries that graced the occasion include the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd) Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Chairman Senate Committee on Army Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, former Minister of Interior, and one-time COAS, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaku Amao, former Governor of Adamawa State.

Others ate one time Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako, Chairman/CEO NDLEA Brig Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd), Governor of Gombe state, Principal Staff Officers from Defence, Army and sister Services Headquarters, former services chiefs, top government functionaries, members of Defence and Police Officers Wives Association and members of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association among several others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

