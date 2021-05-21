Tunde Akande recently emerged the new Captain of Tiger Golf Club (TGC) Ibadan, which is situated inside the Second Division of the Nigeria Army; Adekunle Fajuyi Military Cantonment, Odogbo Barracks Ojoo, Ibadan. He took over from Rev. Fr. Akee Joachim, who had completed his mandatory one-year tenure.

Prior to his emergence as captain, he was the secretary of the prestigious Ibadan Golf Club (IGC). With an experience of tours to several clubs in all parts of the country within the last 15 years, the 14-handicap golfer has been tipped to take Tiger Golf Club to greater heights.

In his inaugural speech, the legal practitioner said he planned to touch every aspect of development, with Membership Drive, Course Maintenance, Financial Discipline, Competitions and regular Interclub Match Plays as his cardinal programmes towards improving the standard of the club.





Akande told The Guardian during the week that he identified the key areas for improvement after much evaluation and well thought-out ways to improve the present condition of the TGC. “It is without any iota of doubt that the challenges of being a captain of a golf club is enormous, especially with the peculiarity of Tiger Golf Club, where the task of leadership over military officers, both serving and retired, combined with the very articulated and cerebral civilians, who constitute over 75 per cent of the membership of the Club.

“I am therefore constrained to turn to you my natural constituency for the much needed support to ensure my tenure is not only hugely successful, but also remarkable as l intend to take the club to a level that will ensure that TGC has an enviable status within the comity of elite golf courses in this country.”

Meanwhile, a kitty to mark the beginning of Akande’s tenure has been scheduled for June 25 and 26, with golfers from within and outside Ibadan expected to participate.



