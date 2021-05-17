Sanusi Lamido By Ibrahim HassanWuyo Leaders of the Tijjaniyya Islamic sect from across the country and beyond weekend paid allegiance to the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, in his Kaduna home, affirming that he is now their leader in Nigeria.

Speaking to hundreds of Tijjaniyya faithful who took turns to pray for Sanusi and recited melodious Arabic tunes to eulogize him, the representative of the leader of Tijjaniyya Worldwide, Sheikh AbdulAhad Nyass, said the unanimous decision to have the former emir as the leader in Nigeria was a blessing to all their followers not only in Nigeria but also Africa as a whole.

Nyass, who paid glowing tribute to the former emir, said the leader of the Tijjaniyya worldwide, Sheikh Mahi Nyass, was proud of the former emir’s achievements both in public life and as a monarch.

While praying for peace and harmony in the country, he described the large gathering of their followers who had converged on Kaduna in honour of Sanusi ,as a testimony of how the former emir was still accepted and cherished by their adherents who had absolute confidence in his leadership qualities.

Similarly, Shekh Mukhtar Adhama expressed believe that Sanusi as leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic sect would encourage learning and deep scholarship among the followers.“According to him,”it is a thing of joy to see the entire Tijjaniyya scholars moved temporarily to Kaduna to felicitate and pay their allegiance to His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido, our leader.”

In his remarks amid recitation of prayers and other Arabic hymns from the multitude, former emir Sanusi recalled that long before he ascended the throne in Kano, he had visited great Tijjaniyya sheikhs in Kaulaha, Senegal, who had prayed and rightly predicted he would become Emir of Kano.

Sanusi also said he had visited Fez in Morocco where he had an encounter with an Arab Sheikh, Zubair, grandson of Sheikh Nyass, who greeted him and he took him to a Sheikh who prayed for him.

He recalled that even the present leadership of the Tijjaniyya bestowed on him 80% of those who endorsed him, even when they were not known to him.

While praying for the peace and tranquility in Nigeria, Sanusi admonished citizens to be patient and law abiding to the authorities.

He said even though things might not be rosy, it was a matter of time for normalcy to return as the years progress.

