In what is yet the most high-profile condemnation of the lack of diversity among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, actor Tom Cruise has returned the three Golden Globes awards he has won over the years.

The trophies sent to HFPA, the organization behind the Globes, are the Best Actor prize he won for “Jerry Maguire”, the Best Actor prize he won for “Born on the Fourth of July”, and the Best Supporting Actor prize he won for “Magnolia”.

This comes amid controversy trailing the organization for its lack of diversity, specifically no Black members, and ethical questions related to financial benefits to some of its 87 members brought to light in a February investigation by the Los Angeles Times.

It is the latest in line of a growing list of repudiation against HFPA. Scarlett Johansson issued a statement calling for the entertainment community to take a step back from participating in events sponsored by the HFPA.

“As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows,” she said in a statement to Variety and confirmed by CNN. “In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences. The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition, and the industry followed suit. Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.”

NBC announced Monday that it would not broadcast the show in 2022. “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes,” NBC said in a statement.

Days earlier, Netflix and Amazon Studios said they would not work with the HFPA until more “meaningful” and “significant” changes were made.

Warner Bros also piled on earlier Monday with a letter to HFPA president Ali Sar saying the organization’s plan does not go “far enough.” Warner will not provide stars to speak at HFPA-only press conferences or extend invitations for the group’s members to attend exclusive industry events until urgent and meaningful change is guaranteed.

Variety reported that on Friday, a group of more than 100 publicists expressed their concerns about the HFPA’s overhaul, writing that they “will continue to refrain from any HFPA sanctioned events, including press conferences, unless and until these issues are illuminated in detail with a firm commitment to a timeline that respects the looming 2022 season reality.”

HFPA on Monday issued a detailed timeline of its pledged reforms, adding that systemic reform “is long overdue, both in our organization as well as within the industry at large.”

