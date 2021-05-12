Tom Cruise has returned all three of his Golden Globe trophies after NBC canceled the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award broadcast for 2022 amid an outcry over lack of diversity.

The Mission Impossible star, 58, won Best Actor for Jerry Maguire in 1997, Best Actor for Born on the Fourth of July in 1990, and Best Supporting Actor for his role in Magnolia in 2000.

According to reports from Deadline, the action star has given back the three awards that he was given by the organization because of its failure to reform its lack of diversity.

Tom is the latest in a growing list of actors and companies, including Netflix, Amazon, and NBC, that are protesting the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The backlash against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is comprised of a small group of international journalists that determine the nominees and winners of the Golden Globe Awards, began after a February report by the Los Angeles Times revealed the organization counted no black journalists among its membership.

NBC said on Monday that it will not air the Golden Globes in 2022.

In a statement, the network said it believes the press association is committed to reform and added: ”However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.

”As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The HFPA has vowed to implement ‘transformational changes’ after NBC cancelled plans to broadcast next year’s Golden Globes.

In a statement, they said: ”Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly and as thoughtfully as possible remains the top priority for our organization.

”We invite our partners in the industry to the table to work with us on the systemic reform that is long overdue, both in our organization as well as within the industry at large.”

