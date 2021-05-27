Serene black man resting in park and listening to music | Image: 123rf

A morning routine is a very important ingredient to having a good day.

The morning routine helps us set the tone for the day, better allowing us to control our schedules rather than our schedule controlling us.

As we start each day fresh, we can better focus on what is in front of us, where to prioritize our time, and, ultimately, increase our productivity. A proper morning routine should be about you having some time for self reflection and appreciating yourself.

Music is an awesome catalyst to boost your morning routine morale. You can play the music as you do your morning stretches, while jogging or enjoying a hot cup of coffee. The right kind of music builds your morale and psych for the day. The Swahili say ‘Siku Njema huonekana asubuhi’ this translate to ‘A good day starts in the morning’

Below are some awesome tracks to start off your day.

Selense by Simi



Focus by Joe Boy



Abule by Patoranking



Chinedumo by Mercy Chinwo



After having that morning coffee and successfully collecting your thoughts. Below is a morning mix to keep your energy and spirits high as you prepare for whatever the day has to offer.

Omah lay, patoranking, Kcee, Timaya, Reminisce, Fireboy DML #mdundomix

Latest Naija Music 2021



Related

Like this: Like Loading...