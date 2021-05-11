Zlatan Ibile. Photo/626Blaze

Zlatan Ibile is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. Zlatan hopped onto the limelight in early 2019. Zlatan Ibile was a superstar who rose to stardom quite fast. This massive growth saw him release some world class singles as well as some spectacular features.

His career defining moment was after he released ‘Zanku’. Zlatan Ibile is the king of the shaku dance and pioneer of the Zanku dance. Zlatan Ibile is a very energetic person and he effortlessly transfers this into his music. In this time frame, he also got featured on Burna Boy’s ‘Kill Dem’.

The ‘Bonlale’ hitmaker has been silent about his new music . Maybe a new project is in the works but Zlatan hasn’t released a new music scene the 1st day of 2021. Regardless of this, the Zanku pioneer has released some really great music in his two year tenure in the music industry.

Below are Zlatan’s greatest hits

1.Bonlale



2.Yeye Boyfriend



3.Zanku



4. Onsale ft Davido



5.Jogor ft Lil Kesh,Naira Marley



