Officers and men of the Nigerian Army have continued to record success in the fight against insecurity.

Their latest success is the arrest of a top notorious leader of bandits terrorizing a northern community.

The suspect known as Jack Bros Yellow was arrested during an ongoing military sting operation in one of the forests between Shiroro and Rafi local government of Niger state.

However, the Nigerian Army is yet to confirm the arrest.

According to The Nation, Jack is said to be the leader of one of the three bandits groups terrorising Shiroro, Rafi, and Munya local government areas and may likely have ties with some groups in Zamfara where he keeps victims who do not pay ransom on time.

