NNPC

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commissioned a medical oxygen plant jointly donated by Total, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and its partners to Gbagada General Hospital. The Governor stated that the commissioning of the oxygen plant is an essential part of the State’s Covid-19 management response to cater for the health challenges in Lagos State, noting that the experiences learnt from the pandemic, presents an opportunity for the nation to build real infrastructure and a more resilient health sector that would stand the test of time.

Sanwo-Olu at the official commissioning and handover ceremony of the medical oxygen plant commended Total Nigeria and its partners for the donation, adding that the State is more determined than ever before to raise the standards and quality of health care services to meet the health care needs of all Lagosians.

“Although there is still much to be done, we are proud of considerable progress that we have made in the last 700 days. We thank the management for donating this oxygen plant. We do not take this relationship slightly we understand you have choices, but you have decided deliberately to support the Lagos State government on this journey,” he said.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Mike Sangster represented by the Deputy Managing Director, Deep Water, Total, Victor Bandele, stated that the facility gulped close to $1 million, but stated that the amount was a fragment compared to every other activity being carried out by Total and its partners.

He said the oxygen plant has a production capacity of 30m3/hr of medical oxygen, designed to run for 20 hours every day and expected to produce an equivalent of 100 bottles of oxygen per day.

He noted that the plant was one in a series of interventions that Total has made to support the federal government, Lagos and other State governments since the inception of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“The COVID-19 pandemic simply made an already bad situation much worse. As the number of cases spiked with Lagos as epicenter, we decided that building and donating a medical oxygen plant would not only help improve the state’s capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, but could further strengthen Lagos’s ability to manage other conditions associated with oxygen deficiency.

“So, in collaboration with the Lagos Ministry of Health and our partners- NNPC, CNOOC, SAPETRO, and PRIME 130, we decided to build and donate this medical oxygen plant to help meet some of our medical oxygen needs in the state. We believe that this facility would be useful even beyond the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sangster said.

He noted that the government of Nigeria had, in its National Policy on Medical Oxygen in health facilities, expressed great concern over high rates of death due to lack of access to oxygen in the nation’s hospitals.

In his remarks, the Group General Manager NAPIMS, who was represented by the GM Services, Yunusa Yahaya Jibril, said the NNPC had brought together all stakeholders in the industry to collaborate in the fight against the pandemic with the country as a constituency not just operational areas of the oil companies, in the fight against the pandemic. He urged the custodians of the oxygen plant to maximize the use of the facility for the benefit of the people.



