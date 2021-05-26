The fued between Nigerian actresses, Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham reached a climax today when Abraham took to social media to warn Anjorin against cursing her family

The fued between the two actresses started in September 2019 when a report alleging that Anjorin was quizzed by security operatives for drug peddling during her Hajj trip to Saudi Arabia went viral on some blogs.

Anjorin had accused Abraham of being the one behind the story.

Shortly after, during an interview on a popular blog, Anjorin raised the issue again and rained curses on Abraham’s husband and her son.

But reacting in an Instagram Live Session with colleague, Iyabo Ojo on Tuesday, Abraham denied leaking the said information.

“Since I gave birth to my child, you have been bullying him. Let the whole mothers in this world come out and blame me for this single thing that I stood up for my son. Let the whole world blame me for this,” she said.

“I did not talk or say anything, but for this, I will stand up for my son. When the incident happened with Liz Anjorin, I did not know about it because it was during that time that I put to bed. They did not let me have my phone because I had just delivered my baby.

“What is my own with Lizzy. I have seen Lizzy just twice in my life. The first time was at Regina Chukwu’s movie job and the second time was at Wasilat Coded’s movie premiere. I do not know about her movement and God is my witness. I have only seen her twice.

“I am speaking up now, let the whole world hear. I am speaking up because of my son. The last one they did, I could not talk because I just gave birth; but now, I have to talk and speak up for my son. They cannot lay curses on my son. Besides, if I do not stand up for my son, who will stand up for my son?”

Abraham said she decided to speak on the matter because the allegation against her was getting out of hand.

“Since the day they have been cursing me and peddling rumours about me, I never said a word; but today, it was too much and I need to stand up for my son. I have never spoken to any blogger and the only one I spoke to was Instablog and we did an advert with them. I have never spoken to a blogger to run anyone down,” she added.

“…I have never spoken about this but I want every parent on earth to judge this matter. They should ask Lizzy to state what I did; she should talk. If I offended you, call me.

“That woman kept cursing my son and husband. You can curse me but do not curse my son. I have never discussed Lizzy’s matter with anyone; we are not friends. God see me. I have never done that in my life. The reason why I had to speak up is because it is becoming too much and this is my son they are talking about. I have to speak up for my son.

“If I cannot speak up for my son and husband, then why am I a mother or a wife? I have never had any negative thoughts towards anyone.”

Like this: Like Loading...