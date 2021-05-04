A man who was travelling on Monday in a commercial bus from Ajase-Ipo to Ilorin in Kwara State, with a fresh human head and hands concealed in a bag, has been arrested.

The 24-year-old man identified as Kehinde Moses, confessed that the head and hands were that of a man hesays used to be known as Mohammed.

Moses said Mohammed was murdered for ritual purposes in Ajase-Ipo, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, said Moses’ accomplice escaped by taking to his heels when police personnel stopped the vehicle for search on the road.

Okasanmi said in a statement, “Today, May 3, 2021, around 6.30am along the Ajase-Ipo/Ilorin Road, a team of Operation Harmony on stop-and-search duty stopped one suspected commercial bus and in the process of searching a bag, one boy took to his heels, while his partner was held; the bag was searched and a freshly severed head and hands of a boy were discovered.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed that he and his fleeing partner killed the victim named Mohammed in Ajase-Ipo for ritual purposes.

“On the strength of the discovery, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bagega, directed the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department to thoroughly investigate the case and arrest anybody connected to this heinous crime. “The suspect, Kehinde John Moses, took a team of investigators to where the body was dumped for the purpose of recovery and subsequent transfer to hospital for autopsy.”

