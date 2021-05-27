Africa map. To celebrate Africa Month, AI-powered music video app and talent discovery platform, Triller, has called on users to create and upload videos tagged #ILoveAfricaBecause to showcase everything they love about the beautiful continent, from its richly diverse cultures to its delicious cuisines, distinctive music and amazing people.

According to Africa Strategic Partnership Director, Joel Houenou, “Show the world who you are and what you love about Africa. Show us what’s close to your heart about the vibrant street and dance scenes in your part of the world, about the art that catches your eye, about your home city, about your best getaway spot, or about some of the natural beauty in your country.”

On why the Africa Month celebration and the #ILoveAfricaBecause challenge is dear to the company, Houenou noted: “Triller revels in and celebrates diversity and creativity. There’s so much talent in Africa and it is really a privilege to be able to provide a platform for our homegrown talent to showcase their creative ability and unique story to a global audience.”

READ ALSO:Food Production: AFAN alleges neglect of farmers’ plight by Min of Agric Houenou disclosed that participating Triller artists and influencers in the #ILoveAfricaBecause challenge include singers @superboycheque and @faveszn (Nigeria), @kidimusic (Ghana), @hiroooficiel (Congo), and @innamodja (Mali). Also, Triller content creators from both Anglophone and francophone countries have joined the campaign. Among them are @olisaadibua2021 and @poco_lee (Nigeria), @lisaquama (Ghana), @FrenchBaloo (France/Cameroon) and @Aneekasulaiman (South Africa).

Triller also released an Africa Day music playlist, which celebrates all the delights of African music, from Afrobeat to Drill and Coupé Decalé.

The playlist features songs with heartfelt messages about Africa, including both Anglophone and Francophone classics.

Featured artists include stars like Youssou N’Dour, Fela Kuti, Yemi Alade, Angélique Kidjo, Wizkid, Fally Ipupa, Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Gyakie, Serge Beynaud, Blanche Bailly, Sauti Sol, Hiro, Inna Modja, Booba, Burna Boy, Dadju, Sarkodie, Stanley Enow, Bebi Philip, 2Baba and Adiouza.

