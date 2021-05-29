By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Troops of Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai on Saturday, May 29 2021 raided a suspected Boko Haram logistics base in Gujba, Yobe State.

A statement by Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima Director of Army Public Relations said, , “Following a sting operation conducted, gallant troops nabbed two suspected Boko Haram logistics suppliers and several items recovered.

Items recovered include; 11 jerricans loaded with Premium Motor Spirit popularly called petrol, 6 jerricans of Automotive Gas Oil and 9 empty jerricans hidden in different locations in Gujba.

“The suspects arrested are in their own custody for preliminary investigations and would be handed over for prosecution by relevant agencies.

“While appreciating the gallant troops for the feat, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya enjoined troops to sustain the tempo and clear all suspected fortress and hideouts of these criminal elements.”