13 Boko HaramNews

Troops Bust Bọkọ Haram Logistics Base Nabs Fuel Supplier In Gujba

By
0
Views: Visits 2

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Troops of Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai on Saturday, May 29 2021 raided a suspected Boko Haram logistics base in Gujba, Yobe State.

A statement by Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima Director of Army Public Relations said, , “Following a sting operation conducted, gallant troops nabbed two suspected Boko Haram logistics suppliers and several items recovered.

READ ALSORoad crash: NAS erects caution signs in Abuja road ” Items recovered include; 11 jerricans loaded with Premium Motor Spirit popularly called petrol, 6 jerricans of Automotive Gas Oil and 9 empty jerricans hidden in different locations in Gujba.

“The suspects arrested are in their own custody for preliminary investigations and would be handed over for prosecution by relevant agencies.

“While appreciating the gallant troops for the feat, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya enjoined troops to sustain the tempo and clear all suspected fortress and hideouts of these criminal elements.”

Buhari Jets Out To Accra For ECOWAS Summit On Mali

Previous article

Group Accuses Amnesty International, Others Of Emboldening Terrorists

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *