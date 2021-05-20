…irate youths, others set truck ablaze By Dayo Johnson – Akure A truck has reportedly crushed three relatives to death in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased were riding on a motorcycle popularly called Okada along the Akure/ ldanre area of the state when the truck crushed them to death.

Eyewitness account said that they all died on the spot.

Consequently, irate youths, sympathiser and residents in the area mobilised and reportedly set the truck ablaze.

They reportedly accused the driver of the truck protested of causing the untimely death of the three persons.

Vanguard was informed that the driver of the truck while on a top speed rammed into the Okada, killing the three relatives

The driver of the truck escaped by whiskers as the timely arrival of police detectives at the scene of the incident saved him from the irate Okada riders.

The police detectives reportedly whisked him away and they pleaded with the Okada riders that he would be prosecuted in court.

Contacted, the image maker for the Ondo Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Abiola Fadumo confirmed the accident crash and the death of the three persons.

Fadumo said the timely intervention of the security agencies saved the situation from degenerating into a bloody protest.

He noted that the situation had been put under control by the police.

