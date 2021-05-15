US Republicans have appointed New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a Trump loyalist, to the third-ranking post in the House of Representatives to replace Liz Cheney as the party’s conference chair, following the rancorous removal of Cheney over her criticism of Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Stefanik, who represents a swing district in upstate New York, has become an ardent supporter of Trump and easily saw off the challenge of Chip Roy, a Texas conservative, to be voted into the party’s third-highest-ranking House position on Friday morning.

The ouster of Cheney and election of Stefanik is further evidence of Trump’s continued hold over the Republican party, despite his election loss and his repeated false claims of election fraud that preceded the 6 January insurrection by his supporters at the US Capitol.

“House Republicans are united in our focus to fight on behalf of the American people to save our country from the radical socialist Democrat agenda of President Biden and Nancy Pelosi,” Stefanik said in a statement. She added she was “truly honored and humbled” to be elected as Republican House conference chair.

Trump, along with Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House leader, backed Stefanik for the role. “Congratulations to Elise Stefanik for her big and overwhelming victory! The House GOP is united and the Make America Great Again movement is Strong!,” Trump said in a statement.

According to The Guardian, Stefanik has been attacked by conservatives over her previously moderate positions, such as criticizing Trump over his derogatory remarks about Muslims and women. She also voted against Trump’s 2017 tax plan, which provided tax cuts to wealthy Americans.

But she has since become a staunch defender of Trump and successfully positioned herself as an ally to the former president to her Republican colleagues.

In 2019, Mr. Trump had decreed on Twitter: “A new Republican Star is born.”

In 2014, the New York lawmaker became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

Before running for office, she worked for the George W Bush White House and for former Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

“My message was I’m focused on unifying the conference and beating Democrats and we have an opportunity to do that, that is historic in beating the most radical socialist agenda in this country,” she said on Wednesday.

House Republicans hope the elevation of Stefanik will sideline Cheney’s attacks on Trump. Following her removal as conference chair on Wednesday, Cheney had vowed that she will do “whatever it takes” to ensure that Trump “not ever again be anywhere close to the Oval Office.”

Democrats’ response to the vote was scathing.

“The Republican party’s dumpster fire has fully engulfed them,” said Adonna Biel, spokeswoman for the Democratic national committee. “Elise Stefanik’s win today makes clear there is no place for truth in today’s Republican party.”

