Turkey detains brother of gang leader after corruption allegations

Turkish police detained the brother of convicted gang leader Sedat Peker on Sunday after Peker said he sent him on a failed mission to kill a Turkish Cypriot journalist 25 years ago on the orders of a former Turkish minister.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks following his cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, May 17, 2021. Photo: VCG

Organized crime police detained Atilla Peker and a personal guard at a rented house in the Aegean province of Mugla, broadcaster NTV said. The reported detention came hours after Sedat Peker, who has released a series of videos filled with accusations against officials and watched by millions of people, said he tasked his brother to kill politician and journalist Kutlu Adali in 1996.

Peker’s uncorroborated allegations against politicians stretching back decades have gripped viewers in Turkey, and threatened to tarnish the image of a government already struggling with economic woes and the COVID-19 outbreak.

President Tayyip Erdogan said in response to the videos on May 17 that his government brought peace to Turkey by tackling criminal gangs. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has filed a criminal complaint against Peker and called for him to be charged with slander.

In his latest video released on YouTube on Sunday and already watched by more than 7 million people, Sedat Peker said his brother was unable to carry out the killing, although Adali was shot dead shortly afterwards in July 1996. A Turkish investigation did not uncover who was responsible, and the European Court of Human Rights fined Turkey in 2005 for a failure to carry out an “adequate and effective investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing.”

