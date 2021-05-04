Twitter Bans Indian Actress Kangana Ranaut For Hateful Post

Twitter has permanently suspended the account of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for repeatedly violating its rules on hateful and abusive behaviour.

The account was suspended because of a tweet she put out on Monday on the violence in West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress won the assembly election.

Following the election, Banerjee’s party was accused of violent attacks on its defeated opponents, which it denies. In her tweet, Ranaut called Banerjee an “unleashed monster” and urged Modi to “tame her”.

“We need super gundai (hooliganism in Hindi) to kill gundai… Modi ji (a honorific) please show your Virat roop (larger-than-life form) from the early 2000s,” she posted, an apparent reference to 2002 Gujarat riots that took place when Modi was the state chief minister.

This sparked outrage among Twitter users, who asked the platform to take action against her account.

A Twitter spokesperson said in a statement:

We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service.

Ranaut, a winner of several national film awards, railed against Twitter’s action in a statement. She said:

Twitter has only proved my point. They are Americans, and by birth a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person. They want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering.

Ranaut has courted controversy on several occasions since her debut on Twitter last year. In January, Twitter put her account in read-only mode for two tweets that allegedly incited violence. At the time, many Twitter users had called for her account to be suspended, accusing her of hate-mongering.

A fortnight later, Twitter removed some of her tweets after she got into a spat with pop singer Rihanna over the farmers’ protests across India.

