Twitter May Be Working On ‘Twitter Blue’ A Service That Costs $2.99 Per Month

Twitter has previously confirmed that it’s exploring a paid subscription model for some features, and app researcher Jane Manchun Wong tweeted Saturday that she’s discovered how much it will cost and what it will be called.

Twitter Blue, Wong says, will cost $2.99 per month, and will include an Undo Tweets feature and bookmark collections.

Wong says it appears Twitter is working on a tiered subscription model, which she posits could mean a less-cluttered, premium experience for the highest-paying subscribers.

Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features like:

Undo Tweets: https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH

Collections: https://t.co/qfFfAXHp1o pic.twitter.com/yyMStpCkpr

— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment Saturday, but the company doesn’t usually confirm or otherwise comment on Wong’s typically accurate discoveries of new features before they launch.

Twitter has made lots of new product announcements over the past several weeks, updating its warnings for potentially offensive tweets, improving its photo cropping algorithm to allow “taller” images to fully display in users’ feeds, adding the ability for Android users to search their direct messages, and rolling out a Tip Jar feature to allow users to make donations to some creators, journalists, experts, and non-profits.

Earlier this month, Twitter acquired Scroll, the $5-per-month subscription service that removes ads from websites that participate.

With the Scroll announcement, Twitter also said it would be winding down Nuzzel, a Scroll service that sent users daily email roundups of top stories in their Twitter feeds.

Tony Haile, the former CEO of Scroll who is now on the product team at Twitter, tweeted the day his company was acquired that Scroll would “integrate into a broader Twitter subscription later in the year.”

In its first-quarter earnings report late last month, Twitter had a profit of $68 million on revenue of $1.04 billion. The company reported a 20 percent increase in monetizable daily active users.

When the media reached out to Twitter, they declined to comment and give additional detail about Twitter’s acquisition of Scroll.

