Two offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State have been set ablaze by unknown persons.

“Last night, Tuesday 18th May 2021, two INEC offices in Ebonyi and Ezza North Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State were burnt down by unidentified persons,” INEC said in a tweet.

“No casualties but extensive damages to the building and facilities.”

The incident happened few hours before INEC’s meeting with heads of security agencies scheduled for Wednesday over the attacks on its offices.

About 23 INEC offices have been set ablaze in the past few months in different states.

The headquarters of the commission in Enugu State, was on Sunday night gutted by fire. This occurred barely one week after another INEC office in Obollo-Afor, Udenu, Enugu State, was razed.





