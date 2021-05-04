— Soldiers deployed to forestall further killings, arson — Buildings, cars razed by thugs Dayo Johnson Akure Two persons were feared killed in lkare, Akoko North-East council area in Ondo state over the Okoja chieftaincy title in the troubled community.

Soldiers have been swiftly deployed to the community following sporadic gunshots across the community.

They were stationed at strategic positions in the community.

Vanguard gathered that several houses and vehicles were torched during the crisis which reportedly started on Monday.

One of the deceased was reportedly shot dead at Okorun quarters while the other was killed at Okeruwa quarters.

Recall that the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Saliu Momoh had dethroned the occupier of the seat, Chief Idowu Ogunye

for alleged absenteeism, disloyalty and refusal to obey his directive.

The monarch relieved the appointment of Chief Ogunye with effect from January 20th, 2021 and cautioned him to stop parading himself as Olokoja of Okoja.

But Chief Ogunye thereafter joined forces with a rival monarch in Ikare-Akoko, the late Owa Ale of Ikare, Samuel Adedoyin.

He insisted that he remained the Olokoja and described his suspension and purported expulsion as illegal and strange to the tradition of Ikare Akoko.

Reports had it that amongst the houses razed include that of the new Okoja, Sunday Bada, that of his father and from the other camp.

Also read: One killed, many injured, vehicles burnt, shops burgled in Lagos Vanguard gathered that the crisis started on Monday when thugs disrupted a meeting by the new Okoja.

Addressing newsmen, the new Okoja, Chief Sunday Bada said that ” we were holding our every nine days community’s meeting when some hoodlums came to disrupt the peaceful meeting, which led to a fracas.

” I want to thank the security operatives for their uprightness in handling the situation.

“It will be recalled that one Chief Idowu Ogunye was dethroned as Olokoja by Olukare of Ikare and I was installed after he was dethroned.

” Since then he in conjunction with some miscreants have been causing trouble in the community like he did when we were holding our peaceful meeting.

“It will be recalled that he had taken me to the office of the State Director of DSS and office the State Commissioner of Police based on petitions he wrote to the offices.

” lt was clearly stated to him on both occasions that he can no longer be the chief over the community because he has been dethroned by the constituted authority.

” He was told that if he’s not pleased he was advised to approach the court of law and for clarity and posterity he had not gone to court as against the lies he is peddling around.

“As a major respondent in the would-be case if there will any, I have not been served with any court action(s) and for this nobody has violated and court action.

“If he had instituted anyone, he should prove it to the whole world by publishing it.

” I call on well-meaning indigenes of Okoja and Ikare to prevail on Baba Idowu Ogunye the dethroned Olokoja to stop bringing hoodlums and thugs to Okoja to allow peace to reign.

” Okoja is not Okorun and it’s pure lies and unfair on his part to link this issue with Olukare and Owa Ale Obaship tussle.

Contacted, the other party alleged that the dethroned Okoja was attacked by thugs sponsored by the new Okoja.

Chief Ogunye alleged that a meeting called by him was disrupted by the sponsored thugs.

He accused those loyal to Chief Bada as the cause of the crisis in the town since Monday.

Contacted, the state police command image maker, Tee Leo Ikoro confirmed that there was no death recorded as being rumoured.

Ikoro confirmed that the crisis started on Monday and that normalcy had returned to the community.

The spokesperson said he could not confirm the casualties recorded during the crisis.

He said that the state police commissioner, Bolaji Salami had deployed security personnel to strategic locations in the troubled community.

Vanguard News Nigeria

