Tyson Fury’s promoter, Frank Warrren, has explained why the Gypsy King is yet to sign off the final arrangements of his fight with Anthony Joshua.

The heavyweight rivals, who hold all four major belts between them, put pen to paper on a £200million mega-fight earlier this year.

The next step in arranging the undisputed bout is finding a suitable venue and time, with Saudi Arabia the frontrunner to host the clash and an August date touted, Complete Sport reports.

But Warren claims Fury will not sign a site deal contract until the money is guaranteed by a bank, with lawyers called in to resolve the situation.

“You can only sign a contract when all the parties agree on it,” the Queensbury Promotions boss told SecondsOut .

And we’ve got a contract at the moment that all the parties don’t agree on. We’ve got a contract at the moment that Tyson Fury will not sign.

One of the things in that contract that will enable us to get over the hump is the guarantees. If the guarantees are there, then it’s not a problem.

That’s where it is. I’m not going down the road of where the fight’s going to take place, who those negotiations are with because it’s all moot at the moment.”

Warren added: “Until we agree the terms, until – which is who we’re with – until he’s happy with the terms it won’t get signed. And he’s not happy at the moment. I don’t know what Anthony Joshua’s position is because we’ve got nothing to do with him.”

Janet Osemudiamen

