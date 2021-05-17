Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has said plans are underway to ensure all the needs of children with disabilities are considered in the construction of schools facilities across the country.’

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Hamid Bobboyi, disclosed this while meeting with the delegation from the National Commission for People with Disabilities (NCPND), led by its Executive Secretary, James Lalu.

He said the two commissions need to form a joint committee to address the various issues in physical access, which include measurement of donors, toilet facilities and technical training for contractors, among others.

UBEC’s Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, David Apeh, said in a statement that Bobboyi noted the move will improve the access and inclusion of basic education of children with disabilities.

He said one of the mandates of the Commission is to ensure that every child of school going age has access to quality basic education regardless of his/her disabilities or special needs.

While calling for a partnership between UBEC and NCPND to shore education of children with disabilities, Bobboyi said UBEC has also come up with a proposed intervention called “Model Smart School” that will address the modern ICT needs.

He thanked the visiting Executive Secretary for the courtesy call and assured of the commission’s commitment on the new partnership which will make a difference in the life of children with disabilities or special needs.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...