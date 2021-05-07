Former UFC middleweight champion, Chris Weidman, 36, has come out to admit he had feared his leg would be amputated following the horrific break he suffered last month while fighting Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida, The Sun reports

Weidman shattered his tibia and fibula seconds into his rematch. Hall kicked Weidman’s leg breaking it into two leaving Weidman writhing in agony. He was immediately stretchered out of the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena and taken to hospital.

Weidman, underwent successful surgery the following day but admits he feared the worst ahead of the procedure, which has left him with a titanium rod and four metal screws.

He said: “I was pretty scared about this pain because I’m thinking about the worst-case scenarios. Worst-care scenario is that the blood supply doesn’t come back to my bone and doesn’t take, which would mean possible amputation.”

Weidman’s fear of the blood supply not returning to his leg bone came to his memory due to the failed thumb surgery he had after his victory over Kelvin Gastelum in July 2017.

He recalled: “I had that happen to my thumb after I fought Kelvin Gastelum. I had a surgery for a ligament that tore after throwing a left hook on him and then about eight weeks after surgery they realised that the blood supply to that bone, it was such a concussive shot that the blood supply wasn’t coming back.

“So they had to take my whole bone out and put my hip bone inside there because the (thumb) bone was just deteriorating and dying. So if that happened to my shin bone – my tibia or my fibula – I don’t know what would happen.”

Weidman continued: “Amputation, prosthetic leg, all that. So that scares me, and I’m praying and positive that’s not going to happen. But that’s just a possibility. I’ve spoken to a doctor about it. Tibias have the worst percentages of taking and healing properly after surgery. It’s not a bad percentage, it’s like five per cent. So that’s scary.”

Janet Osemudiamen

