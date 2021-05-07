University of Ibadan Muslim Graduates Association (UIMGA) has awarded scholarships to 19 undergraduates from University of Ilorin and University of Ibadan, including a PhD student, with cheques totaling N575, 000.

Speaking during the 15th edition of the award ceremony held at the University of Ibadan Central Mosque, the President of the Association, Alhaji Abdulmajeed Imran, said the scheme was designed to support Muslim students with financial challenges as the association’s contribution to the development of humanity.

He praised Almighty Allah for this year’s opportunity and challenged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of Islam and give back to the society by supporting both Muslims and non-Muslims who are in need.

Imran also advised the students to inculcate the culture of discipline and sacrifice in other to make the society better for living.

The Vice President of UIMGA, Bro Fasasi Abdullahi, also admonished the students to always be punctual for occasions and be good ambassadors of Islam and the university.

The Chairman, Scholarship Committee of UIMGA, Alhaji Abdullah Wale Adelakun, also advised the students concerning punctuality, discipline and to always display positive mental attitude.

He advised the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors and be ready to support the Association and mobilise donors to sustain the programme in future. A pep talk was delivered by a renown counselor, Alhaja Aminat Arogundade .



