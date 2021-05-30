British Prime minister, Boris Johnson, has tied the knot with his fiancee, Carrie Symonds at a private ceremony on Saturday morning.

This comes days after British media reported that that the couple who got engaged last year sent out save-the-date cards to guests six days ago that they would be getting married in June 2022.

This may perhaps be their own way o throwing the scent off when their actual wedding would take place. Infact, quite a number of Downing Street aides did not know about the wedding before hand.

The 56 year old prime minister and 33 year old Symonds, a former head of communications for the Conservative Party, tied the knot at Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a handful of close friends and family. It was officiated by Father Daniel Humphreys.

Prior to tying the knot, the couple were the first unmarried couple to live in Downing Street.

The couple who have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in 2019, share a son named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, who was born last year.

This would be Johnson’s third marriage, thus making him the second Prime Minister to marry in office since Lord Liverpool married Mary Chester in 1822.

Johnson was previously married to Marina Wheeler, and they have four children together. In September 2018 they separated divorced 25 years after they tied the knot.

Before then, Johnson was previously married to Allegra Mostyn-Owen.

A Downing street spokesman said that the couple would celebrate again with family and friends next summer.

According to The Mail , 30 guests were invited to the ceremony at short notice – the maximum number of attendees allowed under Covid restrictions in England. It also said that a small number of church officials were involved in preparations for the ceremony and that Symonds reportedly wore a white dress to exchange vows with the prime minister, who arrived in a limo about half an hour later.

The couple have been in the spotlight in recent weeks amid a scandal over the costly redecoration of their Downing Street flat, which is being probed by watchdogs over allegations that contributions by a Tory party donor were not declared fully.

Johnson’s new ethics advisor concluded Friday that he had acted “unwisely” over the flat funding arrangements, but was not guilty of any impropriety.

