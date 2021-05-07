The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has pegged the fare for performing the 2021 Umrah (lesser Hajj) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at N1, 370,000.00, being the least package.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Mr. Rahman Ishola. According to him, the exercise, which usually comes up during the last 10 days of the Holy month of Ramadan, has been classified into two packages for Intending pilgrims.

The first, which is a 3-Star Hotel package, costs N1, 370,000.00 with mouth watering benefits such as Sahur (early morning meal) and Iftar (break fast) in Nigerian delicacies; economy class ticket with a reputable airline; executive and convenient local transportation; five days stay in Madinah including three days isolation period; COVID-19 tests in Makkah and Madinah; visitation to historical sites and two-to-a-room accommodation.

The second, package which is a 5-Star hotel package, costs N2,700,000.00. Intending pilgrims for this package would be accommodated in Ajyad Makareem Hotel in Makkah and Coral Hotel in Madinah.

Other benefits include buffet for Sahur (early morning meal) and Iftar (break fast) in Nigerian delicacies; Economy class ticket with a reputable airline; executive and convenient local transportation; five-day stay in Madinah including three days isolation period; COVID-19 tests in Makkah and Madinah; visitation to historical sites and two-to-a-room accommodation.

Giving reason for the increment in the fare, the Board Secretary explained that it was due to the strict implementation of the COVID-19 protocols by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health.

While emphasising that the Umrah exercise will hold between April 27 and 15 May, 2021 he urged interested Muslims to immediately grab the opportunity provided by the Board to make their payment as soon as possible.

He also encouraged those who had already made their initial deposits to endeavor to pay up the balance for the package of their choice and forward evidence of payment (teller/bank receipt) and International Passport to the Board on or before April 18, 2021 for further necessary actions.

Ishola stated that it is mandatory for all the intending pilgrims to get the COVID-19 vaccine before embarking on the pilgrimage, stressing that without the vaccination; they would be denied entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



