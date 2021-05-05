By Ike Uchechukwu The United Nations High Commission for Refugees, UNHCR has revamped and handed over a Primary Health Care Centre ,PHC , and manual borehole to one of the communities hosting Cameroonian refugees in Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River state.

According to the commission, the project sighted at Okende community was carried out as a result of the challenges facing both the refugees and the host community as it concerns access to health facilities and portable drinking water.

Also,the Agency provided nine additional shallow hand-pump boreholes located in Ukende Primary Health Centre and refugee settlement. The nine boreholes are providing fresh and portable water to refugees and the local population.

Speaking during the handing over of the facility and boreholes to the community yesterday ,UNHCR Assistant Country Representative, Mr. Gilbert Mutai said that he had to be there I person to celebrate the achievements they are getting together between the host community, UNHCR, the state government,

His words :”One thing I observed is that you see them working together talking as one family, using the same facilities; that shows there’s a harmony in the environment

“The facilities provided by the UNHCR are not just for the host community but for both the host community and the refugees and the land for the Primary Health Care center was given by the community, they did the planning, provided the needed materials; so we just came in to assist them get what they want,” he said .

While charging them to ensure they maintain the facilities to see that none was vandalized, Head of UNHCR Sub Office Ogoja, Mr. Tesfaye Bekele assured them that they will continue to work towards ensuring that most of the requests made by both the refugees and the host community are met as soon as possible.

Speaking further,Bekele expressed satisfaction at the hospitality the refugees enjoy in Nigeria adding that the hospitality refugees enjoy in Nigeria have not been recorded in any other country where refugees reside.

Bekele said “For the street light, we will try to look around to get it from different donors and install them.

“We thank the host community for hosting the refugees in a very nice way and for treating them as brothers and sisters. And for UNHCR we will continue to mobilize resources to address some of the gaps faced by the refugees and the host community”.

On his part,Ogoja LGA chairman, Emmanuel Ishabor also commended the UNHCR for their gesture through the project which is described as laudable noting that they have benefited since the refugee settlement was situated in the community.

He asserted that the settlement has been a blessing to them as it has attracted development of different magnitude and has in no small way brought growth to the community.

Ishabor promised that government will continue to partner with UNHCR in every possible way to ensure that the refugees feel more comfortable.

He further assured that the government will work towards providing more farmlands for the refugees which was one of the major requests of the refugees.

“We’re not just happy but excited with what is happening. Yes I know, we have a great number of refugees here but even as government, it is our responsibility to provide water .

But at this point where UNCHR is coming to help and part of the reason why they’re doing this is because of the refugees in the community but it’s a plus to us as a people because it’s not just for the refugees; but for indigenes of Ogoja.

“So for me, it’s a welcome development. I want to sincerely appreciate them and want them to do more. And we pray for God to give them the enablement to attend to the requests,” Ishabor said.

Also speaking,the refugee community youth leader, Stephen Tabe appreciated the UNHCR for their enormous support for the Cameroonian refugees in Okende settlement, the governnent of Nigeria for their warm reception and kindness towards them.

According to him, “We’re secured and I want to appreciate the host community, those who are hosting us that they are like our brothers.

“We are in peaceful coexistence with them. I want to also send a message to UNHCR that they should make sure they give us a livelihood that will be sustainable.So I want them to establish us to help us take care of our families, to make us responsible,” Tabe appealed .

Vanguard gathered that UNHCR also provided some equipment including 3 hospital beds, 2 delivery beds, solar electricity, solar refrigerator, brick incinerator and COVID-19 prevention items.

The Agency also supported the facility with additional staffing including a nurse/midwife, pharmacy technician, laboratory technician and a record staff to improve health care delivery for refugees and locals.

