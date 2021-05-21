The University of Jos (UNIJOS) yesterday suspended academic activities, which commenced on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Lectures had earlier started in earnest while some departments had lectures on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

But abruptly, the directive came that lectures should be suspended till June 7, 2021. No reason was given. The directive came late on Wednesday.

A reliable source revealed that the university had earlier directed students to vacate their hostels following insecurity alert. However, it was learnt that the students vacated their hostels but had nowhere to stay.

When lectures commenced on Monday, most of the students, who had no relatives to stay with, protested, asking how lectures could be going on without the students having a place to stay.

“That was the reason the university authorities suspended the lectures,” a source told The Guardian. Another version said it was because of continuous threats and insecurity alert that the university decided to shut down, while others thought that it was the controversy over the selection of the Vice Chancellor of the institution whose tenure would end by the end of this month, adding that it was the politicking to keep the students off the campus before the new VC is appointed.

However, some students, parents and guardians have expressed displeasure over the development. They noted that the university had lost a full academic session in 2020 due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).



