The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has organised a yearly research conference and fair on use of research in solving human ecology problems to ensure the country remains habitable.

The conference, which is the 15th edition of UNILAG research and fair, was held yesterday with the theme “Saving The Earth’ at Arthur Mbanefo Digital Research Centre in the university.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, in his remarks, said that this year’s conference theme was a deliberate attempt by the institution at changing the present narratives of securing the environment and saving the earth from ecological problems with the use of scientific research.

He said: “If you look at what has been happening in the last one year, you will see that this is the set time for scientists, social scientists, politicians and financial institutions to look at the possibility of saving the earth. The earth was created for us and God says we should take dominion, but at the same time, we must work in such a way that we will continue to benefit from the earth.”

He added that the expectation was that scientists would come up with what is needed to send out to the world and the government about the necessary findings and recommendations to save the earth.

In her keynote speech, former Minister of Industries, Dr. Nike Akande, said researches centered on human life and her existence; and that the challenges that have kept reoccurring range from water pollution, air pollution, climate change and environmental biodiversity

She also stressed that human consumption of energy and burning of coal were major problems affecting human lives and measures must be put together to save Nigerians.



