As part of its first cohort of Tertiary Education Grants Scheme, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative, ASR Africa, has provided a N1billion grant to the University of Maiduguri, UNIMAID, towards the development of a Centre for Innovation and Product Development at the UNIMAID Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development, UM-CEED, Complex.

The grant was announced during its presentation by ASR Africa to the University management in Maiduguri.

Speaking at the presentation, Aliyu Idi Hong, representing the Chairman of ASR Africa and BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said the ASR Africa Initiative had already begun the disbursement of its tertiary education grants to the six universities in its first cohort.

According to him, UNIMAID is the third beneficiary after Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, and University of Ibadan, UI.

He informed that the project initiation process and development of mutual accountability frameworks to guide the grant usage for the University’s Centre for Innovation and Product Development would commence immediately.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of UNIMAID, Professor Aliyu Shugaba praised the Founder of the Initiative, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his consistent commitment to social good and philanthropy.

The Vice-Chancellor also extolled the good works ASR Africa was doing in various communities across Africa and thanked the philanthropist for the grant.

He reassured the representatives that the university management, staff and students would be forever be grateful to ASR Africa for this gesture.

UNIMAID is one of the six Nigerian Universities in a first cohort that will benefit from a donation of One Billion Naira each from the ASR Africa Initiative as part of its Tertiary Education Grants Scheme.

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative seeks to support sustainable development initiatives in the Health, Education and Social Development within Nigeria and the rest of Africa, every year. For more information visit asrafrica.org or email asrafrica[at]buagroup[dot]com

Vanguard News Nigeria

