Universal Insurance Plc has taken its ‘Keke Pass’ campaign to Abuja as part of efforts to safeguard the lives of tricycle (popularly called Keke in Nigeria) riders and their passengers in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/ CEO, Universal Insurance, Mr. Benedict Ujoatuonu, said the product became necessary because the conventional insurance products does not take into account the peculiarities of ordinary Nigerians.

READ ALSOPSN dissociates self from call to legalise Indian Hemp Ujoatuonu said: “Keke Pass is Keke Passenger Assurance Safety Scheme and it is intended to provide some personal accident cover for the riders and their passengers in terms of injury, death and third party liability while riding their Keke. Beyond the unique benefits this product provides for the riders, it makes it affordable because it is cheaper. It is also very flexible. This is because we are dealing with people in the lower cadre.

The product is technologically driven, end-to-end and sold via electronic platform. With your mobile device, you can have access to it.”

“I want to encourage every keke rider in this country to buy this insurance. This is something they are yearning for and now they have the solution provided by Universal Insurance. It is not available from any other insurance company in the country. It is unique to us” he emphasized.

Mr. Ujoatuonu also assured of prompt claims payment on genuine claims.

Speaking at the event, the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Nyanya Area Chairman, Bello Abdullahi Kautal Hore, said they will embrace the insurance product and take advantage of it.

Like this: Like Loading...