ODD / ODD NEWS

University course teaches students how to get married

The course was designed for students to better understand marriage and to become familiar with wedding planning, the teacher said. Photo: Sina Weibo

A course set up by a university in Shanghai for students to simulate the procedures of a wedding ceremony as a couple has become an online hit. The course was designed for students to better understand marriage and to become familiar with wedding planning, the teacher said.

In a video circulating on China’s Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Tuesday, a male student wearing a suit and a female student wearing white gauze walked arm in arm through the class to the podium, accompanied by the strains of the Wedding March. Later, the male student got down one knee, presented a bouquet and put a ring on the finger of his “bride”.

“The course, wedding activities planning and management, is a selective course for students in the Shanghai Institute of Technology,” a junior student surnamed Li explained, “We learned about customs related to marriage, the process, and how to design a marriage.”

Netizens found the course a very interesting trial lesson that helped students learn the meaning of marriage. One netizen joked, “They should simulate divorce in the next session, just in case.”

Global Times

Like this: Like Loading...