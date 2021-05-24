Adesina Wahab The University of Lagos Business School, ULBS, has admitted the second set of students for its executive Masters of Business Administration (MBA) with a promise to continue producing managers that would fit into the competitive global market.

Speaking during an interactive session and reception for the ULBS participants for the 2020/2021 session, the Chair, Advisory Board, Distinguished Prof. Babajide Alo, said it was deliberate that school is run by a crack team of academics and gurus that have excelled in the business and management world.

“The University of Lagos was the first to rub MBA programme in the country and has been producing managers and we are unique and not comparing ourselves with any other business school.

“We relate with other business schools across the world and we are training and producing global managers. We are not producing managers that would be limited in scope and experience in Nigeria,” he said.

Also read: Graduating 200 MBA students a milestone for Nexford University – Country Director The Executive Director of the school, Prof. Abraham Osinubi, said in line with the culture of UNILAG, the school would constantly promote entrepreneurship.

He described the school as the first to break many grounds in the country.

“Apart from being accredited by the National Universities Commission, NUC, the ULBS is also a member of the Business Graduates Association, London and a member of the Association of African Business Schools. No business school in Nigeria and the three.

“We are promoting academic quality, entrepreneurship, and we are advancing the culture of excellence. We are not taking our facilitators for granted, we go for the best hands, people who can practically show what they have achieved in the management and business world,” he said.

He assured the 37 new participants of quality time in the school.

