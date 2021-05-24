The B Division of the Nigeria Police Divisional Station and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa, Anambra, were on Sunday night, May 23, attacked by a group of yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

According to Vanguard, an eyewitness who almost ran into the troubled area located in between the popular Ekwueme Square, Awka said the bandits shot into the air close to one hour at B Police Division before proceeding to INEC office.

The source who spoke in anonymity said before proceeding to INEC, the gunmen drove to Aroma junction and shot in the air for about 10 minutes which made residents scamper for safety before they headed down to INEC.

Though the source said he could not speak on causality figure, it added that there was a likelihood of colossal damage at both institutions with possible killings of human beings.

“I saw flames of fire going up from the police station and INEC offices, but I cannot say whether people were killed or not because I did not go closer,” he said.

It is however not clear if there was massive destruction at the government facilities or killing of any public officer.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, while confirming the incident, said details are still sketchy and that he would release a statement as soon as he gets full details.

While Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Anambra said he had received information on the attack in his office, but that he could not officially comment on the matter.

“I need to get clear picture of what happened in my office before I can speak”, he said.

Government facilities including INEC offices and police stations have been attacked by unknown gunmen in recent times.

