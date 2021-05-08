In a gangster like manner, some unknown gunmen on Friday May 7th, unleashed terror in two police stations in Rivers State , killing at least seven police officers and injuring two. The gunmen operating in a hilux van first descended on two police officers who were on patrol at Choba area of Rivers State and shot both officers, Jubril Adams and Inspector George Mathew, point blank, snatched their two AK-47 rifles and set their patrol van on fire.

Not done, they proceeded to attack the Rumuji police division in the state and beheaded two police officers namely, Assistant Inspector of Police, Nelson Azuma and Inspector Friday Oyeghe.

They carted away two Ak-47 rifles and set the patrol van attached to the police station ablaze.

However, one Special Constabulary Officer, Emeka Amadi at the Rumuji station only sustained a bullet wound on his chest.

Unfortunately for the gunmen, while they were leaving the vicinity of the station, they were engaged by a tactical team mobilised to assist the division which was under siege by the gunmen.

The gunmen abandoned the hilux van they came in which was by now riddled with bullets and escaped with bullet injuries in a Sienna bus.

Not relenting despite their injuries, they again attacked Elimgbu division, killing Assistant Superintendents of Police, Ibrahim Otteh and Okoro Azuka; Inspector Bassey Paulinus, while Sergeant Oluchukwu Emehuru only sustained bullet injuries.

The gunmen stole four rifles from this divison.

The tactical teams mobilised gave the gunmen a hot chase. Seeing that they were no match for the police, they abandoned their Sienna bus with a pool of their blood inside.

Efforts are on to track the gunmen down according to the Rivers State Police Command in a statement issued on May 8th.

Contrary to media reports, no station was burnt down.

Like this: Like Loading...