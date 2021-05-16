Unknown gunmen on Sunday, attacked the divisional police station in Nsukwa, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State setting it on fire.

The assailants also reportedly set ablaze a Divisional Police Officer and two sergeants, Tribune reports.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the station at about 2 am shooting sporadically to scare away people. Some of the residents confirmed that it was the intense shooting that woke them up from sleep.

However, the state Police Commissioner, Ari Mohammed Ali, and the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe are both yet to confirm the incident.

The South East, South South region has been under intense attack in recent times with security personnel often being the victims of these attacks.





