Unknown gunmen raze down police facility in Abia, release suspects in detention

Abia
Unknown gunmen have razed down a facility occupied by the Abia State Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Umuagu, Umuahia, and release some suspects detained in the facility.

A policeman who craved anonymity confirmed the development to Channels Television.

The extent of damages could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report, but reports have it that a Keke Napep driver was killed in the mayhem.

This is the latest in a series of attacks targeted at government facilities in Abia state and in the southeast region generally.

The region is home to a secession movement championed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which has been proscribed by a Nigerian court.

IPOB, which is seeking to create a Biafra nation, has ordered a sit-at-home directive today, 30 May, in respect of south-easterners who died in Nigeria’s deadly civil war.

 

